Rajkishore, fourth time lucky

Rajkishore Das, BJD’s candidate for Moroda Assembly segment, tasted success after facing defeat in the last three Assembly elections.

Published: 28th May 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Rajkishore Das, BJD’s candidate for Moroda Assembly segment, tasted success after facing defeat in the last three Assembly elections.

Of the seven Assembly segments under Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency, all seats were reserved for ST except Moroda where 13 candidates were in the fray. Rajkishore grabbed the seat defeating Mayurbhanj BJP president Krushna Chandra Mohapatra by a margin of 6,704 votes. While Rajkishore bagged 68,551 votes, Mohapatra secured 61,847 and Pravas Kar Mohapatra from Congress got 23,600 votes.

Earlier, Rajkishore, a former BJP leader, was defeated by Bimal Lochan Das of JMM from Baripada constituency in 2014 and Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo of BJD from Moroda in 2009 and 2004. Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, Rajkishore had joined the ruling BJD while Praveen left BJD and joined the saffron party. Rajkishore said all credit for his victory goes to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik whose clean and honest image and popularity helped him garner votes.

