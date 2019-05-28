Home States Odisha

Resentment over delay in arrest of rape accused

Tension prevailed at Grasim Industries in Ganjam town on Monday after nearby villagers staged protest demanding arrest of an official of the factory involved in a rape case.

Published: 28th May 2019

Villagers staging dharna in front of Grasim Industries in Ganjam town on Monday

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed at Grasim Industries in Ganjam town on Monday after nearby villagers staged protest demanding arrest of an official of the factory involved in a rape case.

Locals said Sanjay Kumar Das, a security officer engaged with Grasim, attempted to rape a contractual woman labourer on Friday. Sources said Das called the victim, a resident of Kamalapur village, to work in a garden on the factory premises and tried to rape her. However, the victim raised an alarm and managed to flee.

As information on the incident spread, a group of villagers reached the factory but by that time Das had managed to escape. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police. During investigation, the statement of the victim and a few other workers were recorded by the police. The victim’s medical examination was also conducted. However, so far police has not been able to nab Das. The villagers have alleged that Das is hiding inside the factory premises.

Apprehending any untoward incident, armed police were deployed at the industry. Later, CEO of the factory S S Parikh and Chhatrapur SDPO Utkal Keshari Das met the agitators and assured an impartial inquiry into the incident and action against the accused.

