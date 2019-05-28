Home States Odisha

Will ensure growth of Koraput: Odisha Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati

The Jeypore MLA said that hundreds of educated youths have not got appointment in government jobs in various sectors.

Published: 28th May 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati (File| Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said he will now focus on ensuring government jobs for local unemployed youths.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the Congress leader said hundreds of educated youths have not got appointment in government jobs in various sectors. “The BJD-led State Government has been unfair to Koraput youths as far as government jobs are concerned. I will fight for them and ensure that the State Government employs them,” he said.

Bahinipati added that Koraput has been facing State Government apathy as far as socio-economic aspects are concerned. “Development of the district and welfare of people will be top my agenda,” he said, adding that ‘money and muscle power’ of the BJD could not dent his electoral prospects and he won the election due to his past performance and clean image.

Of five segments of Koraput, Jeypore, Kotpad, Potangi and Laxmipur, the Congress won only Jeypore and Bahinipati retained the seat for the second time. Four other seats went to BJD pocket.In 2014 election, Congress had won four segments and BJD one.

TAGS
Tara Prasad Bahinipati Jeypore MLA 2019 Odisha assembly elections Koraput development

