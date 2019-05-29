BJD votes dip in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) may have captured all the seven Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held elections, but the party’s vote share in the Parliamentary constituency saw a decline compared to the Assembly segments. Sarmistha Sethy of the BJD, who won the Lok Sabha seat by defeating her nearest rival Amiya Kanta Mallik of BJP, reaped the benefit of split voting which was evident in the outcome of the election.

While Mallik received nearly 50,000 votes more than all seven BJP MLA candidates put together, Sethy got 20,000 votes less than BJD’s seven Assembly candidates. Mallik received 4,42,327 votes while seven BJP Assembly candidates polled 3,95,963 votes, a difference of 4.24 per cent votes. On the other hand, Sethy polled 5,44,020 votes while all the BJD Assembly candidates together received 5,63,624 votes, a difference of 2.59 per cent votes.

Jajpur Assembly seat recorded the highest difference of votes among BJD’s Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates. While BJD nominee Pranab Prakash Das got 99,738 votes, Sethy polled 91,433 votes. Das received 60.24 per cent votes and Sethy got 54 per cent votes from the constituency.

The vote difference between BJD Assembly and Lok Sabha candidates is more than 5,000 votes each in Dharmasala, Korei and Binjharpur Assembly segments. Sethy got 15,000 votes less than the three party candidates received together in the three Assembly segments.However, the vote share of regional party’s MP candidate in Barachana and Bari Assembly segments was marginally higher than the regional party’s Assembly nominees.