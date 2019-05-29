Home States Odisha

Buzz over Central Ministry berths for Odisha BJP MPs

State’s representation in the new Modi Ministry likely to go up this time in view of the party’s better performance in 2019 elections.

Published: 29th May 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:15 AM

Newly-elected BJP MP of Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi celebrating with her supporters on Friday. I Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After the saffron surge in Lok Sabha elections in Odisha which elected eight BJP Members to the Parliament, speculation is rife over representation of the State in the Central Ministry.
Odisha had two Cabinet Ministers in the outgoing Narendra Modi Ministry, Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, though the BJP had won only one Lok Sabha seat from the State in 2014 elections. In 2019 polls, not only has the BJP increased its tally to eight, but the vote share of the party has also risen in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Sources said there is all likelihood of Odisha’s representation in the new Modi Ministry going up this time in view of the party’s better performance in the State in 2019 elections. While Oram and Pradhan are going to be retained, speculation is rife that one more newly-elected MP will get a berth in the New Ministry.

There are two women among the newly-elected MPs. If a woman member is going to be inducted in the new Ministry, the choice will be between Aparajita Sarangi and Sangeeta Singhdeo. While Aparajita created a record by wresting the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat from BJD, Singhdeo is a BJP old hand who was elected from Balangir Parliamentary constituency. Singhdeo was earlier elected thrice from Balangir Lok Sabha seat in 1998, 1999 and 2004 elections.

However, several other names are also doing the rounds in political circles here. These include Suresh Pujari, who won from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency by defeating BJD veteran Prasanna Acharya. Pujari’s was a hard-earned victory as Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik was a candidate from Bijepur Assembly segment which comes under Bargarh Lok Sabha seat. All the eight Assembly seats under the Lok Sabha seat has gone to BJD.

Besides, the performance of BJP in neighbouring West Bengal, of which Pujari was in-charge as the national secretary, may also come into consideration. Others in contention include Pratap Sarangi who won the Balasore Lok Sabha seat by defeating Rabindra Jena of BJD.

Faces in race

If a woman member is inducted in the new Ministry, the choice will be between Aparajita Sarangi and Sangeeta Singhdeo 

The names of Suresh Pujari and Pratap Sarangi are also doing the rounds

