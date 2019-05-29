Coaching centres flout fire safety norms in Baripada

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Surat coaching centre fire tragedy in which more than 20 students were killed has put the spotlight on coaching institutions in  Baripada.Lack of monitoring and enforcement have given a free run to not only educational institutions but also other private and Government establishments. While coaching centres and other institutions have mushroomed in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, the owners of these institutions have thrown fire safety norms to the wind.

Assistant Fire Officer of Baripada P K Jena said several educational institutions in the district headquarters town do not have any fire safety measures. “Not a single coaching centre in Baripada town adhere to fire regulatory norms, including the ones that function from double or triple storey buildings,” he said.

Jena said after the tragedy at Surat, parents are wary of sending their wards to coaching centres. The parents said the administration must monitor fire safety measures on a regular basis to ensure compliance. Coaching centres charge a hefty sum from the parents for admission. However, they do not pay attention to fire safety norms.

Jena said as many as 22 buildings in Baripada town have been given fire safety certificates and two private clinics have applied for the same. He said a team comprising two police and six fire personnel have been conducting surprise visits to the coaching centres for the last couple of days. The owners of the institutes are being encouraged to follow the norms.

Regional Additional Fire Officer of Balasore district Ramesh Chandra Sethy said the Fire department has identified some institutions that have been ignoring the norms in Balasore town. “Notices have already been issued to more than 16 institutions in the town and action is being followed up on the matter,” he said.  

Meanwhile, Balasore Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout said most of the coaching centres do not even have the requisite clearance from the administration to conduct business. “Most have not sought permission from the district administration to oen or run a coaching or computer centre. They have been identified and soon appropriate action will be initiated against them,” he said. 

