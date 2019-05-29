Heat hits normal life  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gruelling heat crippled normal life in the State on Tuesday as temperature in 12 places soared above 40 degree Celsius.Sambalpur sizzled at 44.7 degree Celsius followed by Sonepur (44.6), Balangir (44.5) and Titlagarh (44). State Capital Bhubaneswar also sizzled at 38.2 degree C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the temperature will continue to remain above normal by 3 to 4 degree C in different parts of the State, especially in the interior districts, for next two days.

The officials further said there is a possibility of thunderstorm activities in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts on Wednesday. However, the weather will remain dry in these districts on Thursday. There would be no major change in the weather condition in most parts of the State on Friday, they added.