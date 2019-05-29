House damage aid yet to reach cyclone-hit

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The impact of the severe cyclonic storm Fani can still be felt in 19 panchayats of Raghunathpur block where people are yet to receive assistance for repairing their houses. Around 25 days have passed since the cyclone left a trail of destruction in the coastal belt of Odisha. However, revenue officials are yet to wake up from their slumber. Sources said the Revenue department is yet to conduct a survey in the affected areas in order to assess the damage caused to infrastructure. Hundreds of people affected by the calamity, tired of the callous attitude of the officials concerned, on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the tehsil office at Raghunathpur.

They said delay in conducting the survey and distribution of assistance for house damage have added to their woes.The agitators said they are forced to live in thatched and polythene covered houses. They said several villagers were moved to safer locations days ahead of the cyclone and when they returned, their houses were razed to the ground. The severe heat wave has only made matters worse, they rued.

The villagers said apart from assistance for house damage, they are yet to receive polythene and kerosene. “While the State Government and voluntary organisations have been supplying relief materials to the affected areas, they are yet to reach us owing to the indifferent attitude of the officials concerned,” the irate villagers said.

The agitators, led by former sarpanchs Devi Prasad Moharana and Snehensu Jena, submitted a 12-charter point of demands to the Governor through the Tehsildar. The demands include relaxing the relief code to ensure all the cyclone affected people get relief, house damage assistance and construction of concrete houses. Later, Raghunathpur tehsildar Debasish Patra assured the agitators that their issues will be resolved within 15 days.