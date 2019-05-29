Home States Odisha

Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik for becoming Odisha CM, assures cooperation

Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal president, who became the Odisha CM for fifth consecutive term, took the oath in a grand ceremony in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Published: 29th May 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (L) and Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Naveen Patnaik, who took oath as Odisha chief minister for a fifth consecutive term and assured him of the Centre's complete cooperation in the state's progress.

"Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha's Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people's aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha's progress," Modi tweeted.

The BJD, which won 112 seats in the 147-member Assembly in the recently concluded elections, held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in Odisha since 2000.

TAGS
Naveen Patnaik PM Modi Narendra Modi BJD

