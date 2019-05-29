Modi wave saves Basanta, fails in Assembly polls

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : Even as State BJP president Basanta Kumar Panda managed to win Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 polls, his party failed to perform well in Nuapada, the home district of Panda.

Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency covers Nuapada and Khariar Assembly segments in Nuapada district besides Lanjigarh, Junagarh, Dharamgarh, Bhawanipatna and Narla Assembly segments in Kalahandi district. While Nuapada Assembly seat was grabbed by BJD candidate Rajendra Dholakia, Khariar seat went to Congress candidate Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi.

In Nuapada, Rajendra defeated his nearest rival Ghasiram Majhi of Congress by a margin of 20,330 votes. While Rajendra got 65,647 votes, Ghasiram managed to get 45,317 votes and Hom Singh Majhi of BJP got only 29, 492 votes. In Khariar, Adhiraj defeated his nearest rival Lambodar Nial of BJD by a margin of 2,857 votes. While Adhiraj polled 59,308 votes, Lambodar netted 56,451 votes and Ritarani Bagartti of BJP got 52,245 votes. Surprisingly, the BJP nominees in both the Assembly segments were placed in third position.In 2014 polls, both the seats were won by the BJP. While Basanta was elected from Nuapada, Duryodhan Majhi had won Khariar.

Ironically, Basanta failed to take lead in his own Nuapada Assembly constituency. While Puspendra Singhdeo of BJD got 58,371 votes, Bhakta Charan Das of Congress got 48,874 votes and Basanta got only 48,735 votes. However, Basanta managed to take a lead of 34,354 votes in Khariar Assembly segment.

In Kalahandi district, except Bhawanipatna Assembly seat, the remaining four segments were grabbed by BJD nominees while Bhawanipatna seat went to BJP. Of the seven Assembly segments under Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency, BJP won in only one Assembly.

In 2017 panchayat polls, out of 14 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats in the district, BJD had managed to get nine, Congress five while BJP failed to open its account even though Panda campaigned for the party candidates. Political observers said Modi wave was the major reason behind the win of Basanta in Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat. However, he could not make any impact in his home district as he failed to establish a public connect after getting the post of State BJP president, they added.