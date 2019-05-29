Paddy crops face rain damage

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Frequent thunderstorm and rains in Jeypore block have hit the farmers hard. Standing paddy crops in over 1,000 hectare (ha) of land have been damaged in the last two days in Ambaguda, Dhanpur, Gadapadar, Kumuliput and Jamunda panchayats.Around 80 pc of paddy crops in these areas were in harvesting stage and thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rains flattened the crops. In some areas, agricultural fields are now water-logged and farmers apprehend that paddy yield may come down in the current rabi season.

The farmers said there was no prediction or prior information of thunderstorm or rains by the Met officials and the calamity struck when they were ready to harvest the crops. In some places, the farmers had even harvested crops but could not cover those. “I lost my entire crop to the rain that lashed since Sunday,” said Balaji Nisanka of Balaput village.

With the sky clearing on Tuesday, a farmer

couple stocks harvested paddy crops in

Jeypore | PARESH RATH

Farmers of these affected panchayats had cultivated paddy in 3,000 ha after water was released from the Upper Kolab irrigation project and were expecting a good yield. They fear that the untimely rain will affect the quality of paddy. Millers are likely to face issues like discoloured, damaged and broken grains as a result of which, the farmers will be denied the minimum support price of their yield as per the Fair Average Quality norms.

This apart, rains have resulted in high moisture content in the harvested crops and the farmers will have to dry them before selling the produce.Additional Tehsildar of Jeypore Manoranjan Patnaik said revenue inspectors have been asked to assess damage and reports will be sent to the State Relief Commissioner for compensation.

Trees uprooted in gale

On Monday night, gale with wind speed reaching up to 60 km per hour uprooted trees and damaged electricity poles in many parts of Nabarangpur district. Preliminary reports stated that 200 thatched houses have been damaged and the worst affected areas are Dabugam, Jharigam, Nandahandi, Tentulikhunti, Umerkote and Nabarangpur blocks. Trees were either uprooted or flattened in Nabarangpur-Tentulikhunti and Nabarangpur- Umekote highways. The district plunged into darkness as power supply was snapped after the gale that was accompanied by rains. On Tuesday morning, restoration of power supply was being undertaken on a war-footing.