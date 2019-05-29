Paradip Port sets record in vessel handling

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Port has added another feather in its cap by successfully completing movement of 30 vessels within 24 hours.The feat, that was accomplished between 7.30 am on Monday and 7.30 am on Tuesday, includes movement of 10 incoming vessels, nine outgoing vessels, three shifting of vessels and eight shipping support vessels. Such shipping movement contributes enormously to cargo handling throughout the port.

At present, 39 vessels are waiting at the anchorage to enter the harbour. This record achievement, accomplished under the guidance of Capt Atulya Kumar Mohapatra, Deputy Conservator, PPT was made possible due to the prompt responses of harbour master, marine pilots and staff of PPT.

Paradip Port is gearing up to enhance its cargo handling throughout the port as it is vying for the top position in the country with a slew of other infrastructure and modernisation facilities. Last fiscal, it had achieved 109.27 million metric tonne (MMT) cargo handling mark and secured second position among the major ports of India. This fiscal, it is aiming at 120 MMT cargo handling.