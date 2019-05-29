Plan drawn up to repair weak embankments  

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Weak embankments in the district will be identified and repaired before monsoon. This was decided at a disaster preparedness meeting here on Tuesday. The district administration chalked out strategies to meet flood situation in Tel and Udanti rivers arising out of heavy rain. Kalahandi has 58-km flood embankments across the two rivers. It was decided that weak points in the embankments would be repaired.

A vigil will be maintained on flood prone areas like Kalampur, Junagarh, Kesinga, Karlamunda and Bhawanipatna. In the vulnerable pockets that are located along the banks of Tel, Hati and Udanti rivers, at least 25 schools and gram panchayat buildings have been earmarked as temporary flood shelters. Executive Engineer of Irrigation wing was directed to submit daily reports on rain gauge in Hati river at Junagarh, Tel river at Mankadsola and Kesinga railway bridge to the Collector.

Officials of Upper Indra Left and Right canal divisions were asked to remain watchful for next eight weeks. Collector Harsad Parag asked Civil Supply department officials to store dry food and essential commodities in inaccessible pockets under Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur and M Rampur blocks. Besides 11 boats of Odisha Fire Service, two Government boats will be kept ready in Ghutrukhal and Maligaon gram panchayats on the bank of Indravati reservoir for rescuing people in case of emergency. 

