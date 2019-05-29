Home States Odisha

Scheme of LIC for Fani-hit houses

Loan disbursement to eligible applicants will continue till December this year.

Published: 29th May 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Extending its support to cyclone-ravaged Odisha, the LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) on Tuesday announced a special scheme offering housing loans at a concessional interest rate of 8.50 per cent with zero processing fees.The special scheme will be applicable to cyclone-affected residential property located in operational areas of the company in the State.

 Under the scheme, loans up to `20 lakh will be extended to applicants for the purpose of reconstruction, repair, renovation or upgradation of dwelling units, said LIC officials. Borrowers fulfilling the eligibility criteria can file their loan application under the scheme till September 30, they said. 

Loan disbursement to eligible applicants will continue till December this year. Customers may contact local Area offices of LIC HFL for further details about the scheme. “LIC Housing Finance is committed in its endeavour to support the people of Odisha in rebuilding their homes. We are confident that our special loan scheme will benefit people in these tough times. Our teams have been sensitised and will assist customers in every possible way,” said Chief Operating Officer, LIC HFL Siddhartha Mohanty.

