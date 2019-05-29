Home States Odisha

Top cops review Rath Yatra security

The destruction caused by extremely severe cyclone Fani poses a huge challenge for the administration of Puri district.
 

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Police on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and security arrangements for the ensuing Rath Yatra in cyclone- ravaged Puri where restoration work is still underway. The preparatory meeting, chaired by DGP Dr RP Sharma at his camp office here, was attended by several senior officers including Director, Intelligence, ADG, Law and Order and ADG, Railways. 

Security arrangements in the pilgrim town during the festival, which will run from July 2 to 15, were discussed at length. The top cops admitted that the destruction caused by cyclone Fani poses a huge challenge for the district administration to conduct the festival.  “The cyclone has caused extensive damage to infrastructure in the district. Restoration of power supply and other works are still underway due to which we are facing problems in providing logistics support and manpower for the car festival,” Dr Sharma told reporters after the meeting. 

As several CCTVs were damaged in Fani, it was decided to install temporary cameras which will be monitored from the control room in Puri town. The DGP said security arrangements will be done as per protocol and a counterintelligence system put in place for the festival. Besides, steps will be taken to strengthen coastal security by establishing strong coordination between marine police and the Indian Coast Guard.

Dr Sharma further said crowd control, traffic management and accommodation of VIPs as well as security personnel during the festival will be dealt with efficiently. A large number of security personnel will be pressed into service during the 14-day long festival. The deployment will be enhanced for Nabajauban Darshan on July 2, Gundicha Yatra on July 4, Bahuda Yatra on July 12, Suna Besa on July 13 and Niladri Bije on July 15.

It was also decided to requisition RAF and CRPF units ahead of time, assign specific duties to senior officers, form counterintelligence squads, prepare a comprehensive plan for uninterrupted communication, ban flying of drones and helicopters over the Jagannath temple and Badadanda (Grand Road) as well as restrict issue of cordon and car passes. 

Besides, early identification of parking places, immediate repair of the city surveillance system, installation of CCTVs and X-Ray baggage scanners at important locations, sealing of unsafe buildings, adequate fire safety measures and deployment of bomb disposal squads were also discussed in the meeting.

Comments

