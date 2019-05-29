Home States Odisha

Traffic advisory for BJD swearing-in

The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday issued traffic advisory for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his new team at Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday.

Published: 29th May 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel with sniffer dogs at Exhibition Ground on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday issued traffic advisory for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his new team at Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday.
Around 7,000 guests including prominent dignitaries will attend the event which will be held at around 10.30 am. As per the advisory, the road from Madhusudan Marg connecting Housing Board square to Ram Mandir will remain closed for the public between 7 am and 12 noon on the day and no vehicle without pass will be allowed on the route. 

Commuters planning to travel towards Housing Board square from Ram Mandir will have to go straight towards Master Canteen, take a diversion to Lower PMG. Similarly, those coming from Acharya Vihar will also have to go to PMG square, take a diversion towards Master Canteen and then move towards Ram Mandir.  

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony to be held for the first time outside Raj Bhawan. Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said around 30 platoons of police force will be deployed for the event. Personal security will also be provided to VIPs attending the event. Besides, the entire area will be under CCTV scanner, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lower PMG Exhibition Ground Naveen Patnaik BJD swearing-in

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp