Traffic advisory for BJD swearing-in

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday issued traffic advisory for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his new team at Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday.

Around 7,000 guests including prominent dignitaries will attend the event which will be held at around 10.30 am. As per the advisory, the road from Madhusudan Marg connecting Housing Board square to Ram Mandir will remain closed for the public between 7 am and 12 noon on the day and no vehicle without pass will be allowed on the route.

Commuters planning to travel towards Housing Board square from Ram Mandir will have to go straight towards Master Canteen, take a diversion to Lower PMG. Similarly, those coming from Acharya Vihar will also have to go to PMG square, take a diversion towards Master Canteen and then move towards Ram Mandir.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony to be held for the first time outside Raj Bhawan. Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said around 30 platoons of police force will be deployed for the event. Personal security will also be provided to VIPs attending the event. Besides, the entire area will be under CCTV scanner, he added.