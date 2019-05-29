Home States Odisha

Unsafe packaged drinking water flood markets, CMC indifferent  

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has turned a blind eye to the sale of spurious packaged drinking water which continues unabated in the Millennium City.

Published: 29th May 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has turned a blind eye to the sale of spurious packaged drinking water which continues unabated in the Millennium City. Even as spurious brands of water bottles and pouches are being sold openly in the markets, no steps have been taken by the civic body to curb the menace which poses a health risk for consumers. The sale of such water bottles and pouches has shot up due to intense hot conditions prevailing in city.

Indraneil Senapati, a resident of Arunoday Nagar, said, “Most of the drinking water pouches, which are being sold in different parts of the city, are devoid of any quality certification. This may pose serious health hazard as the demand for such pouches is high during the summer.” The civic authorities should at least ensure that there is no compromise on quality of drinking water sold either in bottles or pouches in the city, he added. 

Lack of adequate drinking water kiosks has contributed to the problem. The highest sale of such water bottles and pouches has been reported from Badambadi and Cuttack railway station. Besides, a majority of slum-dwellers also buy the bottles and pouches owing to the drinking water crisis in their localities. As per Government guidelines, drinking water pouches should carry certification mark of the Bureau of Indian Standard. A license is also mandatory for all units manufacturing and selling packaged drinking water.  

Similarly, the name and address of the manufacturer, manufacturing lot number, date of manufacture and expiry or use before date must be mentioned on the pouches. However, a majority of the manufacturers are not printing the information, alleged some residents. While Health Officer Manorajan Samantaray refused to comment on the matter, CMC Deputy Commissioner Latashree Das said steps would be taken to check the sale of spurious packaged drinking water in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp