Unsafe packaged drinking water flood markets, CMC indifferent  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has turned a blind eye to the sale of spurious packaged drinking water which continues unabated in the Millennium City. Even as spurious brands of water bottles and pouches are being sold openly in the markets, no steps have been taken by the civic body to curb the menace which poses a health risk for consumers. The sale of such water bottles and pouches has shot up due to intense hot conditions prevailing in city.

Indraneil Senapati, a resident of Arunoday Nagar, said, “Most of the drinking water pouches, which are being sold in different parts of the city, are devoid of any quality certification. This may pose serious health hazard as the demand for such pouches is high during the summer.” The civic authorities should at least ensure that there is no compromise on quality of drinking water sold either in bottles or pouches in the city, he added.

Lack of adequate drinking water kiosks has contributed to the problem. The highest sale of such water bottles and pouches has been reported from Badambadi and Cuttack railway station. Besides, a majority of slum-dwellers also buy the bottles and pouches owing to the drinking water crisis in their localities. As per Government guidelines, drinking water pouches should carry certification mark of the Bureau of Indian Standard. A license is also mandatory for all units manufacturing and selling packaged drinking water.

Similarly, the name and address of the manufacturer, manufacturing lot number, date of manufacture and expiry or use before date must be mentioned on the pouches. However, a majority of the manufacturers are not printing the information, alleged some residents. While Health Officer Manorajan Samantaray refused to comment on the matter, CMC Deputy Commissioner Latashree Das said steps would be taken to check the sale of spurious packaged drinking water in the city.