Home States Odisha

Three of a family killed as truck rams into motorcycle

At Gaurpara Chowk on NH-49, a speeding coal-laden truck rammed into their motorcycle as a result of which Bishikesan lost balance and all the three fell down and run over.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Three members of a family were killed when a speeding truck collided head-on with their motorcycle in Jharsuguda district on Wednesday. The incident took place at 11.25 am at Gaurpara Chowk in Piplimal village under Belpahar police limits. According to reports, Bishikesan Kalo (55), his wife Tapaswini (50) and son Satyanarayan (24) were on their way to their village Kudaloi from Belpahar on a motorcycle. Satyanarayan was supposed to get married on June 28 and the family had come to Belpahar for wedding shopping.

At Gaurpara Chowk on NH-49, a speeding coal-laden truck rammed into their motorcycle as a result of which Bishikesan lost balance and all the three fell down and run over. The truck driver Baiju Kumar was later arrested by Belpahar police and the vehicle seized. Protesting the incident, hundreds of people blocked the NH-49 demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the NH owing to the blockade. Police intervened and vehicle movement was normalised after five hours.Brajrajnagar SDPO NC Dandsena said compensation of `1 lakh will be given by the truck owner and Rs 10,000 from Red Cross funds to the family of the deceased.

Man killed in mishap

Bhawanipatna: Arun Kumar Saraf (40) of Pilkia village under Kalahandi district was killed in a road mishap on Wednesday. Arun was on his way to the village in a motorcycle when at Bandakutra Chowk, a speeding truck collided head-on with the two-wheeler. Villagers protested the accident by placing Arun’s body on the accident spot demanding compensation for the family of the deceased, disrupting road communication to Dharamgarh, Golamunda and Sinapali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharsuguda district Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp