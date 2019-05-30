Three of a family killed as truck rams into motorcycle

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Three members of a family were killed when a speeding truck collided head-on with their motorcycle in Jharsuguda district on Wednesday. The incident took place at 11.25 am at Gaurpara Chowk in Piplimal village under Belpahar police limits. According to reports, Bishikesan Kalo (55), his wife Tapaswini (50) and son Satyanarayan (24) were on their way to their village Kudaloi from Belpahar on a motorcycle. Satyanarayan was supposed to get married on June 28 and the family had come to Belpahar for wedding shopping.

At Gaurpara Chowk on NH-49, a speeding coal-laden truck rammed into their motorcycle as a result of which Bishikesan lost balance and all the three fell down and run over. The truck driver Baiju Kumar was later arrested by Belpahar police and the vehicle seized. Protesting the incident, hundreds of people blocked the NH-49 demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the NH owing to the blockade. Police intervened and vehicle movement was normalised after five hours.Brajrajnagar SDPO NC Dandsena said compensation of `1 lakh will be given by the truck owner and Rs 10,000 from Red Cross funds to the family of the deceased.

Man killed in mishap

Bhawanipatna: Arun Kumar Saraf (40) of Pilkia village under Kalahandi district was killed in a road mishap on Wednesday. Arun was on his way to the village in a motorcycle when at Bandakutra Chowk, a speeding truck collided head-on with the two-wheeler. Villagers protested the accident by placing Arun’s body on the accident spot demanding compensation for the family of the deceased, disrupting road communication to Dharamgarh, Golamunda and Sinapali.