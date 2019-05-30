Angul sulks over exclusion from Cabinet

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Angul district has been left high and dry after none from the mining region of the State found a place in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet.There is widespread resentment among the people over non-inclusion of any leader from Angul district in the Ministry even though the party won all the five seats in the poll.

Angul Bar Association president Jitendra Sahu said, “it is injustice to Angul which gives thousands of crores revenue to the State and plays an important role in State’s economy. At least one candidate should have been given a place in the Ministry.”

Echoing Sahu’s views was Talcher Bar Association president Ranjit Ghosh. He said Talcher could not find a place in the State Cabinet but two Ministers from one district have been included. In Naveen’s 2009 tenure, Rajanikanta Singh was given a Ministerial berth and in 2014 Parafulla Mallick and Nrusingh Sahu from Dhenkanal were included in the Ministry.