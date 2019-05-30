Centenarian cured of Urosepsis at Kalinga Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at BR Life Kalinga Hospital successfully treated a 106-year-old woman who was suffering from Urosepsis, a condition that occurs when a urinary tract infection spreads into the blood stream causing multiple infections.

Parbati Behera from Balasore was admitted to the hospital with complaints of high fever, burning sensation during urinating, difficulty in breathing and severely swollen legs. Though the centenarian had visited several hospitals in the City earlier, she was denied treatment owing to her old age.

Senior consultant and urologist Dr Biswajit Nanda, who took up the case, said as the patient was suffering from multiple infections, chronic kidney disease, low blood pressure and difficulty in breathing, treating her was a challenging task.

“First we had to cure her lung infection before carrying out a surgery to remove obstruction in her urinary tract. Later, Urosepsis was treated. As chronic kidney disease was identified at the right time, it could be properly managed with medications and dialysis was avoided,” he added.