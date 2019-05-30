Civil Services coaching from June 24

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department will provide coaching for Civil Services examination to 100 students from June 24 this year.

The one-year coaching for Prelims and Mains will be imparted by Dhyeya IAS coaching centre at KIIT road in Patia. Interested students can apply at the department’s official website dheodisha.gov.in.

A notification issued by the department stated that coaching will be imparted to students only for General Studies papers of Prelims and Mains as per the UPSC syllabus.

Students who wish to avail coaching under the Government scheme must have a minimum of two attempts left to appear the Civil Services examination. They must be eligible to appear the examination in 2020 and 2021, it said.

The Common Application Form (CAF) has been made available on the department’s website from May 27 and the last date of applying online is June 10. The list of candidates selected under the scheme will be published on June 12. The last date for admission for selected applicants is June 20. The coaching classes will begin from June 24. The notification further stated that coaching will be provided only to students of Odisha. Students will have to pay 25 per cent of the coaching fee to the empanelled institute while the rest amount will borne by the Government. Accordingly, out of the total coaching fee of `82,600, the department will bear `61,950 while a student will have to pay `20,650.However, in case the annual income of an eligible student’s parents is up to `2 lakh, the entire course fee will be waived off.