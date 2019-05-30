Home States Odisha

Civil Services coaching from June 24

The Higher Education department will provide coaching for Civil Services examination to 100 students from June 24 this year.   

Published: 30th May 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department will provide coaching for Civil Services examination to 100 students from June 24 this year.   

The one-year coaching for Prelims and Mains will be imparted by Dhyeya IAS coaching centre at KIIT road in Patia. Interested students can apply at the department’s official website dheodisha.gov.in.
A notification issued by the department stated that coaching will be imparted to students only for General Studies papers of Prelims and Mains as per the UPSC syllabus.  

Students who wish to avail coaching under the Government scheme must have a minimum of two attempts left to appear the Civil Services examination. They must be eligible to appear the examination in 2020 and 2021, it said.

The Common Application Form (CAF) has been made available on the department’s website from May 27 and the last date of applying online is June 10. The list of candidates selected under the scheme will be published on June 12. The last date for admission for selected applicants is June 20. The coaching classes will begin from June 24.  The notification further stated that coaching will be provided only to students of Odisha. Students will have to pay 25 per cent of the coaching fee to the empanelled institute while the rest amount will borne by the Government. Accordingly, out of the total coaching fee of `82,600, the department will bear `61,950 while a student will have to pay `20,650.However, in case the annual income of an eligible student’s parents is up to `2 lakh, the entire course fee will be waived off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp