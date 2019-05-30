Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik to miss Narendra Modi’s swearing-in

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team in New Delhi on Thursday.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Naveen won’t be able to attend the grand event since he will be required to remain present in the State Assembly as the Leader of the House when the newly-elected MLAs take oath on the day. Besides, his presence is necessary for election of the Speaker of the 16th session of the State Assembly on June 1 (Saturday).

The Chief Minister, who took oath of office on Wednesday, has conveyed his good wishes to the Prime Minister ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier in the day, both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister exchanged greetings on social media over each other’s swearing-in function. Modi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to congratulate the Chief Minister and extend cooperation for Odisha’s progress.  

“Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the centre in working for Odisha’s progress,” the Prime Minister tweeted.Naveen also thanked the Prime Minister for his greetings and said he looks forward to work with him to take new Odisha to greater heights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Modi’s swearing-in Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp