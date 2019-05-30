KALIA word kept on Day 1, scope expanded to 32.34 lakh more

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AFTER its humongous victory, the newly elected BJD Government not only kept its promise to release funds to left out farmer beneficiaries but extended financial assistance under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme to 32.34 lakh more farmers.

This was decided in the first Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after taking oath of office at a function outside Raj Bhavan.

The State Government also decided to do business worth `1,000 crore with women self-help groups (SHGs) as part of its women empowerment programme.“As part of our commitment to the farmers, the target of KALIA beneficiaries has been increased to 75 lakh farm families. Fund release starts from today and about 25 lakh additional families will be assisted within a week’s time,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons. Another opportunity will be given to eligible farmers to apply so that no one is left out of the scheme, he added.

As many as 42.65 lakh farm families, including 32.25 lakh small farmer/marginal farmer/actual cultivators (sharecroppers) and 9.4 lakh landless agricultural workers, were selected for assistance under KALIA scheme, which was launched in December last year.

With the addition of 32.34 lakh farmers, 16.75 lakh small and marginal farmers and 15.6 lakh landless farmers will be covered under the scheme.

Keeping its commitment to release the first instalment to the left out beneficiaries after returning to power, the State Government on Wednesday released `5,000 directly to the accounts of about 8.4 lakh farmers.

The remaining farmers’ families will get their first instalment after due diligence.“In a historic initiative towards economic empowerment of women, the Cabinet approved a proposal to do business worth `1,000 crore with women SHGs through Mission Shakti,” the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet resolved to provide Government services and procurement worth `1,000 crore from 10 departments to women SHGs. This will be followed by detailed Memorandum of Understanding with department concerned. If necessary, the existing policy will be revised to assist the SHGs.

The Government has identified activities like paddy procurement, supply of uniform to schoolchildren, mosquito net, hospital diet, take home ration to anganwadi centre and preparation of mid-day meal for generating income for the the women SHGs. “The promise I had made before the election about implementation of KALIA and Mission Shakti on the day we assume office is honoured,” the Chief Minister said.

