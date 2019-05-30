Naveen begins 5th innings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Naveen Patnaik assumed office as Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth consecutive term on Wednesday after being sworn in along with his 20-member Ministry.Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal administered oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a grand ceremony attended by top industrialists from across the country. Naveen’s elder brother Prem Patnaik and sister Gita Mehta, US-based writer, were among the eminent personalities present. Soon after the swearing in, Naveen went to State Secretariat and began his fifth innings as Chief Minister.

Before that, the 72-year-old CM went down memory lane. “It’s a nostalgic personal journey for me to reminisce the past 19 years. Today, while I take oath of office for the 5th term, I humbly accept the responsibility that comes with the faith my 4.5 crore family members have reposed on me, yet again,” he tweeted.

The swearing-in ceremony, attended by more than 5,000 people, including members of Women Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) from across the State, was held outside the Raj Bhavan for the first time at the Exhibition Ground.

Eleven members who were sworn in as Cabinet ministers included Prafulla Mallik, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, Tukuni Sahu, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Arun Kumar Sahu, Pratap Jena, Sudam Marndi, Padmanabha Behera, Sushanta Singh and Naba Kishore Das.The Ministers of State are Padmini Dian, Ashok Panda, Sameer Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunanda Dash, Tushar Kanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.

The Ministry has 10 new faces. Two new faces, Tukuni Sahu and Naba Kishore Das, got Cabinet rank straightaway.Naveen dropped several members from the earlier Ministry in his new team while 12 districts did not get any representation. Those who were dropped are Sashi Bhusan Behera, Prafulla Samal, Badri Narayan Patra, Usha Devi, Anant Das, Snehangini Chhuria, Chandra Sarathi Behera and Nrusingha Charan Sahu. Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Pradip Kumar Amat also did not get a place in the new Ministry.

The districts which did not get any representation in the new Ministry are Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal and Jajpur.

Several old hands are also missing from the Ministry. Surjya Narayan Patro, who won the Assembly polls for the seventh consecutive time, will be the Speaker of the new Ministry. Maheswar Mohanty, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister in the previous Cabinet, was defeated from Puri Assembly seat. Ramesh Chandra Majhi has been elected from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat. Bijoyshree Routray, Forest and Environment Minister in the erstwhile Cabinet, had opted out of election this time.

Top industrialists Kumara Mangalam Birla, Sanjeev Puri, Punit Dalmia, Sangeetha Reddy and C P Gurnani attended the swearing-in ceremony and greeted the Chief Minister. Editorial Director of ‘The New Indian Express’ Prabhu Chawla also attended the oath-taking ceremony.