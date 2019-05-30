Naveen sets 2020 date to review poll promises

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting a tougher timeline for his Council of Ministers to realise the promises made to people in the election manifesto, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said BJD will go to the public a year after with its achievements.

Adopting the BJD election manifesto for 2019 as the Government agenda for next five years at the first meeting of the new Council of Ministers held here after the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister said he wanted the best from his Ministers for timely implementation of the poll promises.“Today we approved in principle the BJD manifesto as priority of the Government. 365 days from now, on May 29 2020, we will present before the people our achievements vis-a-vis promises made,” the Chief Minister said in his address to the Council of Ministers.

Acknowledging this as a tough task, the Chief Minister said, “I know some of the promises will take time. I want the Council of Ministers to put their best efforts in this regard.”Espousing his idea of ‘New Odisha’, Naveen said, “I want all of us to focus on transformation towards a new Odisha where poverty will be a thing of the past, an empowered Odisha where women are equal partners in growth and development, an Odisha which is inclusive of all vulnerable sections in its landscape of development and where the dreams of our youth come true.”

Expressing his gratitude to the people of the State for reposing their faith in BJD, the Chief Minister once again emphasised on the 3Ts of governance - teamwork, transparency and technology leading to transformation.

Adding a fifth dimension to the 3T mantra, he said ‘time’ is the critical essence to achieve the goal as the youth are in a hurry to see that the promises made by the Government is realised in a time-bound manner.

Exhorting the Ministers that nothing is impossible, the Chief Minister said the Government has proved this by timely evacuation of a large number of people from vulnerable areas before cyclone ‘Fani’ struck Odisha coast, for which it got international recognition. “If we could get international recognition in Fani, it is because of timely evacuation,” he said.

Organising Asian Athletic championship in 90 days, induction of 30 lakh women into Mission Shakti fold, rolling out KALIA in 15 days and grounding Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in 30 days are the pace at which people want their governance model.“The world should know that Odisha’s time has come. And our time starts now,” the Chief Minister added.