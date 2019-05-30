OIC arrested on bribery charges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested Rasol OIC Santosh Kumar Pradhan for bribery.

Pradhan was caught red-handed by officials of Cuttack Vigilance Division while accepting a bribe of `50,000 from complainant Ashutosh Mohanty of Odapada village to allow his crusher business to run smoothly.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption agency’s officials laid a trap and nabbed Pradhan near Rasol toll gate while he was accepting the bribe money. The cash was recovered from him on the spot.

Pradhan was produced in the court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Dhenkanal and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. On the day, Pradhan’s Government quarters on the premises of Rasol police station was also searched.

The incident comes a day after Gop IIC Soumyachit Mishra was caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths while accepting a bribe of `3,000 from a complainant for initiating a criminal case against unknown persons.