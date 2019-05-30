Petition to resume shock therapy at SCBMCH

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A petition was filed with the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday for resuming Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), also known as electroshock therapy or shock treatment, at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) of SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

The ECT has been non-functional for the last one year, thereby affecting psychiatric care in the hospital. The petition, filed by Achyuta Kumar Sahu and Dipak sought OHRC’s intervention in resuming the therapy which plays a vital role in treating patients suffering from acute depression and not responding to standard treatment or medication.

The petitioners alleged that they had appealed to the Health Secretary, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Cuttack Collector and Chief District Medical Officer to resume the therapy on December 24 last year. However, no steps have been taken in this regard.

The therapy was provided thrice a week at SCBMCH after sedating the patients. However, it was discontinued following a notification directing psychiatrists to conduct ECT under anaesthesia with the help of an anesthesiologist. Doctors at the hospital said the therapy was stopped due to shortage of anesthesiologists in the MHI.