Prez, PM congratulate Naveen

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Naveen Patnaik after he assumed office as the Chief Minister for fifth consecutive term.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Naveen Patnaik after he assumed office as the Chief Minister for fifth consecutive term.The PM conveyed his best wishes to Naveen and assured him of complete cooperation from the Centre for Odisha’s progress. “Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress,” Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to Naveen and greeted him.Congress chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated Naveen on being sworn in for a record term, hailing it as an incredible achievement.BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the CM and hoped that the State Government will proactively support the Centre in uplifting the lives of the people of Odisha.

Others who greeted the CM included senior BJP leaders Jual Oram and Baijayant Panda.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to twitter congratulate Naveen.

