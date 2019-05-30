Home States Odisha

Shapoorji Pallonji distributes relief in cyclone-hit Puri

Published: 30th May 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Reaching out to the people who lost their livelihoods in cyclone Fani, Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Wednesday distributed humanitarian aid kits to affected persons in two panchayats of Puri.Members of the group visited the panchayats of Gandamunda Bhoi and Bila Bhoi under Puri Sadar block and distributed relief materials among the affected families.

The kits included a number of essential items like tarpaulin and rope, household articles, including plates and tumblers, sleeping mats, buckets and mugs, toiletries including soaps, towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste apart from mosquito coils and sanitary napkins. Chlorine tablets were also provided to the families as groundwater in the area is feared to be contaminated. Relief materials were distributed among 75 families. Villagers appreciated the efforts of the group as they felt the materials will be helpful in maintaining normalcy in their lives, the group members said.

“Shapoorji Pallonji Group is committed to the noble cause of serving the people of cyclone-affected district of Puri. We always stand by the rebuilding process and development of the people of Odisha,” said Jagadish Chandra Rout, associate vice-president (Corporate Affairs and Communications) of Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Limited.

The relief programme was hosted by the group with support from ‘Habitat for Humanity India’ and ‘Mahashakthi Foundation.’

