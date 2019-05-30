Home States Odisha

Speculations on Cabinet berth for Jual

ALL eyes are now on BJP Sundargarh MP Jual Oram.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: ALL eyes are now on BJP Sundargarh MP Jual Oram. With swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his Cabinet of Ministers scheduled on Thursday, speculations are rife about Jual entering the BJD-led NDA Cabinet for the third time in his political career spanning over 29 years. BJP insiders said chances of Jual are bright following is fifth victory from Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency with a huge lead of 2.23 lakh votes.

Under his leadership, the saffron party also performed well by winning three of seven Assembly seats and substantially increasing vote shares in four other Assembly seats under the Sundargarh constituency. Jual had started his political career in 1990 from Bonai Assembly segment when he won as one among the two BJP legislators in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.  Sources in the BJP said Cabinet formation is entirely handled by Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and nothing can be said with certainty. They said given Jual’s contribution to the saffron party, getting third ministerial berth looks certain but this time he may not be given the Tribal Affairs Ministry to accommodate another tribal MP. It is speculated that he may be given Steel and Mines Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp