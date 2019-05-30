Speculations on Cabinet berth for Jual

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: ALL eyes are now on BJP Sundargarh MP Jual Oram. With swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his Cabinet of Ministers scheduled on Thursday, speculations are rife about Jual entering the BJD-led NDA Cabinet for the third time in his political career spanning over 29 years. BJP insiders said chances of Jual are bright following is fifth victory from Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency with a huge lead of 2.23 lakh votes.

Under his leadership, the saffron party also performed well by winning three of seven Assembly seats and substantially increasing vote shares in four other Assembly seats under the Sundargarh constituency. Jual had started his political career in 1990 from Bonai Assembly segment when he won as one among the two BJP legislators in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. Sources in the BJP said Cabinet formation is entirely handled by Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and nothing can be said with certainty. They said given Jual’s contribution to the saffron party, getting third ministerial berth looks certain but this time he may not be given the Tribal Affairs Ministry to accommodate another tribal MP. It is speculated that he may be given Steel and Mines Ministry.