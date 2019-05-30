Stress on water supply, hygiene for Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

PURI: The second Coordination Committee meeting in the run up to Rath Yatra was held here on Wednesday.Revenue Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Samal directed the departments concerned to complete repair and renovation works as early as possible.

With restoration of cyclone Fani-ravaged district an uphill task ahead of the annual Car Festival scheduled on July 4, the meeting stressed on provision of drinking water and power supply, besides essential infrastructure like telecom.

Health and hygiene was given priority too. It was revealed that all the Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres, including the District Headquarters Hospital would be given 50 more beds each for indoor patients while 187 doctors and additional para medics would be deployed for the annual event.

Clearing of drains of all the debris left behind by Fani would be the thrust area with an aim to ensure undisrupted flow of sewage water. Officials of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration stated that there has been a steady progress in construction of three chariots. Among other things, the meeting discussed issues like maintenance of law and order, repairs to roads and public utility buildings. Collector Balwant Singh, IGP Soumendra Priyadarshi and legislator Jayant Kumar Sarangi were present, among others.