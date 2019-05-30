Home States Odisha

Stress on water supply, hygiene for Rath Yatra

Clearing of drains of all the debris left behind by Fani would be the thrust area with an aim to ensure undisrupted flow of sewage water.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Carpenters fixing a wheel on the Grand Road in Puri on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: The second Coordination Committee meeting in the run up to Rath Yatra was held here on Wednesday.Revenue Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Samal directed the departments concerned to complete repair and renovation works as early as possible.

With restoration of cyclone Fani-ravaged district an uphill task ahead of the annual Car Festival scheduled on July 4, the meeting stressed on provision of drinking water and power supply, besides essential infrastructure like telecom.

Health and hygiene was given priority too. It was revealed that all the Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres, including the District Headquarters Hospital would be given 50 more beds each for indoor patients while 187 doctors and additional para medics would be deployed for the annual event.

Clearing of drains of all the debris left behind by Fani would be the thrust area with an aim to ensure undisrupted flow of sewage water. Officials of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration stated that there has been a steady progress in construction of three chariots. Among other things, the meeting discussed issues like maintenance of law and order, repairs to roads and public utility buildings. Collector Balwant Singh, IGP Soumendra Priyadarshi and legislator Jayant Kumar Sarangi were present, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp