Students’ visa gets delayed

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Students, who were selected to participate in the United Nations Intensive Summer Study Programme-2019 to be held from June 3 to 7, are facing the problem of getting visas.The possibility of their participation in the international event appears remote as the US Consulate General office at Kolkata has scheduled the visa interview appointment on July 1.

The selected students are Adyasha Nanda, Subhalaxmi Patnaik and Fax Sahoo, all belonging to Dhenkanal district. While Adyasha failed to enrol due to personal reasons, Fax and Subhalaxmi applied for visa and complied with all formalities for the UN programme in April.

Subhalaxmi is an LLM student in Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), Bhubaneswar. Fax Sahoo is a student of Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) under Ministry of Tourism, Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, these disappointed students have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister in the matter. They demanded that the process of getting the visas be speeded up.

“We are disappointed as our hardwork and expenses may go in vain due to delay in visa. We will also miss the rare opportunity to represent India and Odisha at a global forum,” said Fax.