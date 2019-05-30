Home States Odisha

Use of old wood for chariot work resented

Resentment is brewing among the carpenters and servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple here over the use of old wood for chariot construction.

BARIPADA: Resentment is brewing among the carpenters and servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple here over the use of old wood for chariot construction.Work on the construction of chariots has begun for the Rath Yatra which is scheduled to be held July 5. But the servitors involved in the chariot work are not happy with the way the endowment department is handling it. Their main complaint is about delay in getting wood for making the chariots and if last year’s logs are used, there are chances of mishaps occurring.

While the carpenters had demanded new teak wood for construction of chariots, the department turned a deaf ear to their cries. Despite large forest cover in Mayurbhanj district, the administration failed to supply wood for construction of chariots. This year, not a single piece of new wood has been arranged by the department, they rued.

Rath Mohapatra and Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who are in-charge of construction of the chariots, expressed that sal timber logs that are used every year for construction of chariots have not been given to them so far. Despite several complaints made to the endowment department and the local administration, nothing has happened, the servitors alleged.

The servitors have started chariot erection with the leftover wood of the previous years.
According to sources, nearly 5,000 cubic feet of wood is needed every year for the erection of chariots while the tradition reveals that the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will have 16, 14 and 12 wheels respectively. Popularly known as the second Shrikshetra, Baripada Rath Yatra has special importance in the State as the chariot of Goddess Subhadra is pulled by women devotees. The servitors again informed that the condition of the Grand Road is such that chariots may not move smoothly.

Sub-Collector and authority of endowment department D Parida said due to enforcement of model code of conduct for elections, supply of wood was delayed. The forest officials have been asked to provide the required wood for construction of chariots, he added.

