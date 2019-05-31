Home States Odisha

60 houses gutted, seven injured

Property worth `2 crore was gutted. On being informed, a fire engine reached the village an hour after the fire broke out and another came after two hours, said Pabitra Das, an affected villager.

Published: 31st May 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remnants after the fire mishap at Jalakana village in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Sixty thatched houses were reduced to ashes and seven persons sustained burn injuries after fire broke out in a house and spread to the neighbourhood at Jalakana village under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district. Sources said fire started from a hearth and engulfed other houses in no time.

Property worth `2 crore was gutted. On being informed, a fire engine reached the village an hour after the fire broke out and another came after two hours, said Pabitra Das, an affected villager. Local Tehsildar, police officer and other government officials rushed to the spot. District administration will provide help to all the affected persons, said Sub-collector 
Sanjay Mishra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp