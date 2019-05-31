60 houses gutted, seven injured

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Sixty thatched houses were reduced to ashes and seven persons sustained burn injuries after fire broke out in a house and spread to the neighbourhood at Jalakana village under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district. Sources said fire started from a hearth and engulfed other houses in no time.

Property worth `2 crore was gutted. On being informed, a fire engine reached the village an hour after the fire broke out and another came after two hours, said Pabitra Das, an affected villager. Local Tehsildar, police officer and other government officials rushed to the spot. District administration will provide help to all the affected persons, said Sub-collector

Sanjay Mishra.