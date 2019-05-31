Home States Odisha

BeDA asked to stop illegal project work

Guest houses, food court and restaurant have been constructed unauthorisedly on seaward side of existing road on Gopalpur coast.

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority (OCZMA) has directed Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange to take steps to stop illegal construction by Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) in Gopalpur Coastal Regulation Zone. Acting on a petition, State Environment Director-cum-Member Secretary of OCZMA Dr K Murugesan has asked the Collector to initiate legal action against the violator under Section 19 of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and submit a report soon.

The complainant, president of Beach Protection Council of Odisha (BPCO) Jagannath Bastia, in his petition, had alleged that BeDA has constructed guest houses, food court and restaurant unauthorisedly on the seaward side of the existing road at Gopalpur coast under Eco-Retreat Hub project by damaging natural sand dunes. 

The construction work is still going on in Udaypur mouza on 45.44 acre, about 100 metres from Gopalpur sea beach, with an estimated cost of `8.96 crore. Being a planning authority, BeDA, instead of proper implementation of CRZ norms,  violated environmental laws, Bastia alleged.The development authority has already damaged many natural sand dunes and is mining sands illegally endangering existence of Gopalpur NAC, which is known as erosion-prone area. On February 5, the OCZMA and Forest department had also asked the Collector to verify the allegations and submit a report. But no action has been taken, he alleged.

Later, he filed another petition along with video recording and photographs of the construction activities. He also brought the matter to the notice of the National Coastal Zone Management Authority and Forest Ministry. On March 5, Director of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Bharat Singh referred the matter to OCZMA for action.

In an RTI reply, it came to notice that construction work was started on February 9, 2018 and `284 crore has already been spent for the project. In 2003, the district administration had identified 13 illegal construction sites in Gopalpur and the State Government had directed the Collector for removal of unauthorised buildings within the zone. Though the Collector is the vice-chairman of BeDA, no action has been taken to stop the practice, alleged Bastia.

Timeline
2003: District administration identified 13 illegal construction sites in Gopalpur 
February 9, 2018: Construction work started by BeDA
February 5, 2019: OCZMA and Forest department asked Collector to verify the allegations 
March 5, 2019: Director of Environment, Forest and Climate Change referred the matter to the OCZMA for action

