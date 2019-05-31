CMC misses May deadline 

Home States Odisha

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has missed its deadline for cleaning and desiltation of drains in the Millennium City. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has missed its deadline for cleaning and desiltation of drains in the Millennium City. Acting on the instruction of Orissa High Court, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Range Anil Kumar Samal had directed CMC authorities to complete drain cleaning work by May 31 to ensure free flow of rain water and prevent water-logging in the city during the rainy season. 

The RDC had also instructed the civic body to coordinate with authorities of Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) for carrying out the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project in the city and engagement of adequate machinery and manpower to expedite de-silting and cleaning of drains.

While CMC officials claimed that a majority of the city’s drains have been cleaned, reports suggested that more than 60 per cent of the drains are still clogged by silt, garbage and solid waste including polythene and plastic waste. “Hardly 35 to 40 per cent of the 29-km branch storm water channel in the city has been cleaned so far. The main storm water channel from Patapola to Matagajpur is yet be cleaned,” said former Congress corporator Giribala Behera. She said the city would face severe water-logging problem this monsoon if necessary action is not taken to clean the drains.

Every year, CMC spends `2-3 crore on executing the de-siltation work to clean clogged drains and prevent water-logging during monsoon. But it never yields the desired results owing to lack of proper planning and coordination, Behera claimed. The drain cleaning process, which should have been started in April, was delayed and started in May, she added.CMC Commissioner Sarat Nayak was unable to provide concrete information on the progress of the drain cleaning process. He, however, said the work is in full swing under the supervision of CMC’s engineering division.

