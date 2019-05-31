Home States Odisha

Odisha govenrment to promote mangoes for export in Dhenkanal district

Deputy Director of Horticulture Bhagban Das said at present, some private firms are trying to produce export-oriented mangoes through ultra-high density plantation.

Published: 31st May 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Women selling mangoes in Dhenkanal town | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration has decided to promote cultivation of export-oriented mangoes in Government-run Saptasajya farm here. The district horticulture office will also set up a sample mango garden in a scientific manner at the farm. Farmers will be encouraged to visit the plantation site to get exposure to the cultivation know-how. Guava plantation will also be taken up in the farm.

Saptasajya orchard spreads over 87 hectares (ha) having 7,000 mango trees now. Saplings of various mango varieties including Dosari, Amrapalli, Soundrajya and Sindhu have been grown for plantation during this rainy season. Deputy Director of Horticulture Bhagban Das said at present, some private firms are trying to produce export-oriented mangoes through ultra-high density plantation. Though they produce export-oriented mangoes, this time the production has come down significantly. 

The Government will take up export-oriented mango plantation in Saptasajya for which groundwork is going on in full swing, he added. Recently, cashew and mango farmers of the district had urged the State Government to assess crop loss caused by cyclonic storm Fani and increase relief package. As per the preliminary assessment of the district Horticulture unit, while farmers had grown mango on 9,337 hectare (ha), farming has been damaged in 7,000 ha. Even mango saplings grown in Saptasajya farm were affected. 

Meanwhile, vendors have started procuring mangoes from Kerela and Andhra Pradesh which are being sold at `100-`150 per kg ahead of Savitri Brata and Raja festival. But mangoes produced from Dhenkanal are available at `40-`50 per kg. Horticulture officials said consumers of Dhenkanal and nearby districts prefer local mangoes. “We have been selling local mangoes in Delhi markets for the last five years. This year, the production has come down due to the cyclone,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha govenrment Dhenkanal district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp