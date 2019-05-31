Odisha govenrment to promote mangoes for export in Dhenkanal district

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration has decided to promote cultivation of export-oriented mangoes in Government-run Saptasajya farm here. The district horticulture office will also set up a sample mango garden in a scientific manner at the farm. Farmers will be encouraged to visit the plantation site to get exposure to the cultivation know-how. Guava plantation will also be taken up in the farm.

Saptasajya orchard spreads over 87 hectares (ha) having 7,000 mango trees now. Saplings of various mango varieties including Dosari, Amrapalli, Soundrajya and Sindhu have been grown for plantation during this rainy season. Deputy Director of Horticulture Bhagban Das said at present, some private firms are trying to produce export-oriented mangoes through ultra-high density plantation. Though they produce export-oriented mangoes, this time the production has come down significantly.

The Government will take up export-oriented mango plantation in Saptasajya for which groundwork is going on in full swing, he added. Recently, cashew and mango farmers of the district had urged the State Government to assess crop loss caused by cyclonic storm Fani and increase relief package. As per the preliminary assessment of the district Horticulture unit, while farmers had grown mango on 9,337 hectare (ha), farming has been damaged in 7,000 ha. Even mango saplings grown in Saptasajya farm were affected.

Meanwhile, vendors have started procuring mangoes from Kerela and Andhra Pradesh which are being sold at `100-`150 per kg ahead of Savitri Brata and Raja festival. But mangoes produced from Dhenkanal are available at `40-`50 per kg. Horticulture officials said consumers of Dhenkanal and nearby districts prefer local mangoes. “We have been selling local mangoes in Delhi markets for the last five years. This year, the production has come down due to the cyclone,” they said.