Home portfolio reshuffled 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Additional charge of the Home portfolio given to Cabinet Minister Prafulla Mallick as a Minister of State has been withdrawn and allotted to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Energy, Industry and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra.

A decision in this regard was taken as per constitutional provisions since a Cabinet Minister cannot remain in charge of a portfolio as a Minister of State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik holds the Home portfolio. Mallick, who has Cabinet Minister rank, holds the portfolios of Steel and Mines and Works.