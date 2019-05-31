Massive rejig of State Cong on cards  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A total organisational restructuring of the State unit of Congress is on the cards following the party’s worst ever performance since Independence in the 2019 Assembly elections. While the party’s tally in the Assembly dropped to nine in this election from 16 in 2014 polls, the only silver lining for the party was its victory from Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

However, the most worrying factor for the party was the drop in its vote share both in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party had to cede the tag of main opposition in Odisha to BJP which won 23 seats in the Assembly polls. Vote share of Congress was also less than BJP for the first time in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Performance of Congress in the recently-concluded elections was reviewed at a meeting of senior leaders attended by Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh and senior leader from Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo.

Singh said there will be a massive reshuffle and restructuring of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC). Both the leaders held close door meetings with Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates to find out the reasons behind the party’s poll debacle. Sources said several defeated candidates held acute factionalism and rebel party workers responsible for the poor performance.

In several constituencies, Congress candidates had winning chances in the beginning. But as the campaigning progressed, party workers lost interest because of lack of resources, a directionless leadership and infighting among local leaders. Many in the party also believe that selection of wrong candidates including fielding of fathers, sons and daughters was also another reason behind the party’s worst-ever performance.

Meanwhile, a 21-member team led by senior leader Narasingh Mishra has been constituted to ascertain the reason behind party’s poor show in the polls. Sources said strong action will be taken against leaders and workers who worked against the party’s interest in the elections. Singhdeo said required steps will be taken to correct the situation after the committee submits its report. While some leaders maintained that all leaders are responsible for the party’s poor show, others suggested that that the OPCC should be dissolved and a new team with young members given responsibility to work for the revival of the party.