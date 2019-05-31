Nalco registers net profit of Rs 1,732 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) Nalco has once again proved its mettle by registering high growth in terms of both physical and financial performances. As per the audited financial results for 2018-19, the company has registered a net profit of Rs 1,732 crore with a growth of around 29 per cent. It has earned a net profit of Rs 233 crore in the fourth quarter. The company had registered net profit of Rs 1,342.19 crore last year.

The CPSE’s net sales turnover is Rs 11,386 crore and it has registered a growth of 21 per cent over last year. Export earnings also posted a growth of 18 per cent over last year with Rs 4,792.71 crore. With 100 per cent capacity utilisation, Nalco’s Panchpatmali Mines has achieved Bauxite excavation of 74.14 lakh tonne, the highest since its inception. Bauxite transportation also went up to 72.31 lakh tonne.

The company’s alumina refinery has produced the highest ever 21.53 lakh tonne of alumina hydrate setting a new record. The Steam and Power Plant (SPP) of the alumina refinery also achieved the highest ever net power generation. This apart, the CPSE’s aluminium smelter achieved highest cast metal production of 4.40 lakh tone in the last eight years, said a Nalco official. “The smelter has produced highest ever wire rod, billet, green anode, rodded anode and T-Ingot since inception. Wind power generation of 363 MU is also the highest. 2018-19 has been a year of new records in production since inception,” he added.

Nalco has ended the financial year on a strong performance in domestic sale. With a growth of 3.5 per cent over the last year, the total metal sale was 4.41 lakh tonne. As per the Public Enterprise Survey of Department of Public Enterprises, the company has been rated as the third highest ‘Net Foreign Exchange Earning CPSE’ in the country. The company has achieved the distinction of becoming the lowest cost producer of alumina in the world for three consecutive years.