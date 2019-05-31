Naveen announces part I of the package for Bijepur

Home States Odisha

 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a package for Bijepur Assembly constituency amidst speculation over which of the two segments he would relinquish.

Published: 31st May 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a package for Bijepur Assembly constituency amidst speculation over which of the two segments he would relinquish. He had contested from Hinjili and Bijepur seats and won both with huge margins.Part one of the package was announced on Thursday. Part two including livelihood and other sectors will be announced soon.

The Chief Minister said about 34,000 eligible households having kutcha houses in Bijepur will be provided with pucca houses. Stating that two mega pipe water supply schemes will be executed at an estimated cost of `1,120 crore covering eight lakh population of 505 villages of Bargarh district, he said all the villages of Bijepur constituency will be provided with piped water supply with household connection in next two years.

The Chief Minister said a new mega lift irrigation project under Parbatigiri Mega Lift Scheme will be taken up in Buromunda gram panchayat of Gaisilet block with water source from Ong river with an estimated cost of `48 crore. This will provide irrigation to 3000 acres of agriculture land, he said and added that 29 river lift projects and about 3000 deep borewell irrigation projects will be taken up in the constituency.

Infrastructure works including water supply, street lighting, roads, drainage, town hall, community centres, Kalyan Mandap, Stadium, Market Complex, park and office buildings will be taken up in Bijepur and Barpali notified area councils (NACs) at a cost of `40 crore each. The works will be completed in next two years, he said.

In order to provide quality power to the farmers, separate agriculture feeders totalling 60 km of 33 KV line and 125 km of 11 KV line will be constructed. Besides, 50 new distribution transformers will be set up to improve the voltage level, he said.The Chief Minister announced that three new revenue inspector circles will be set up at Guderpali, Talpali and Dangbahal under Gaisilet block. Besides, a new PHC will be opened at Talpadar in Bijepur block, he said and added that adequate number of doctors will be posted in the existing health institutions within a week.

Four new road development projects covering about 80 km and one bridge project will also be sanctioned to strengthen the road network in the area at a cost of `82 crore. Besides, a government ITI will be set up at Bijepur. Two skill development centres will be established at Gaisilet and Barpalli. The Chief Minister said he will review the implementation of the package every two months.

