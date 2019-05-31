New MLAs including CM Naveen take oath

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the swearing-in of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 20 Ministers, the newly-elected legislators took oath as members of Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday.The Chief Minister, who has been elected from Hinjili and Bijepur constituencies, was the first to be sworn in as a member of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly. Pro-tem Speaker Amar Prasad Satpathy administered the oath. Following the Chief Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Kesari Arukha and other members took oath during the special session.

The Pro-tem Speaker administered oath to 106 newly-elected members of the Assembly during the day. The swearing-in of new MLAs will continue on Friday as a total of 146 legislators have to be administered oath. Of the new MLAs, 112 are from BJD while the BJP has 23. Similarly, nine legislators are from Congress, CPI-M has one member besides an Independent.

While Odisha Assembly has 147 seats, polling in Patkura constituency was postponed twice following the death of a candidate and later due to cyclone Fani. Naveen was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record fifth consecutive term at a grand ceremony held at Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday.