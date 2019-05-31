Home States Odisha

Newborn girl’s body found from dustbin

A few days back, two newborns were found dead near New Street area.

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Mutilated body of a newborn girl was found from a dustbin in Chataguda here on Wednesday.
Locals saw dogs dragging the body of the newborn from the municipality dustbin and informed sweepers of the civic body. The body was taken out and buried by the sweepers.

Sources said a woman of  Parabeda had given birth to a girl child on Tuesday night and her condition was critical. Locals suspect that the newborn could have died and dumped in the dustbin by her family members. 

Photographs of the newborn’s body went viral and police could know about the incident only in the evening. IIC Baleswara Gidhi said no case has been registered yet but police are investigating the incident. This is the third such incident being reported from Jeypore town. A few days back, two newborns were found dead near New Street area.

