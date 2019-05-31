Pradhan, Sarangi in; Oram ignored in Modi 2.0

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Modi Sarkar 2.0 took shape on Thursday evening, two leaders from Odisha made their way to the Council of Ministers. Dharmendra Pradhan was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister while Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi took oath as Minister of State.

However, the inclusions have failed to bring cheer to the people of the State. There were high expectations among the people that Odisha will get adequate representation in the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi considering the significant increase in seats of the BJP. But the State got only two Ministers and that too one a Minister of State against two Cabinet Ministers in the last Modi Government despite the party winning only one seat. Moreover, technically Pradhan cannot be considered from Odisha as he is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

At the same time, omission of former Union minister and one of the senior most BJP leaders of the State Jual Oram has come as a huge surprise. Many feel that the party has done grave injustice to Oram, a prominent tribal face of the BJP and a very good leader, by denying him a berth in the new ministry. The five-time member of Lok Sabha was the first Tribal Affairs Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.

Oram was the sole BJP MP in 2014 and saved the party’s face in the State by denying a complete whitewash to Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal. Acknowledging his leadership quality, Modi had accommodated him in his first Cabinet by giving him the same Ministry for the second time.

Sources familiar with the development said the BJP leadership had to make a choice between Oram and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda. The scale tilted in favour of Munda as Oram’s performance in the Tribal Affairs Ministry was not up to the expectations of the Prime Minister.

“As the Prime Minister was generous enough last time by giving Cabinet two berths to Odisha despite the fact that only one MP was elected, this time it was expected one more BJP MP will be accommodated in view of the performance of the party,” sources said.

With the BJP winning eight Lok Sabha seats in the State against only one in 2014, the expectations were of being given at least three berths including two Cabinet and one Minister of State. There were speculations that former IAS officer Aparajiata Sarangi, who won the prestigious Bhubaneswar seat, would be included. However, Pratap Sarangi stole the limelight and was fortunate enough to get the call from the PMO.