Ripped in Fani, weaver craft village awaits restoration

JAGATSINGHPUR: Women of weaver craft village ‘Bayana Grama,’ which was formed with an aim to promote the craft, are struggling to keep the looms running after cyclone Fani ravaged their units. Last year, ‘Bayana Gram’ was formed in Jaipur village under Chapada panchayat of Raghunathpur block with the assistance of Paradip Port Trust and Handloom, Textile and Handicraft department.

The model handloom village tourism project aimed at overall development of weavers, who are famous for their unique weaving style. But, 25 days after Fani destroyed their units, no official from either Textiles department or district administration visited the village.Though handloom machines and threads used for weaving have been damaged, no steps have been taken so far for restoration and assessment of loss.

The asbestos roof of the common facility centre and demonstration centre were ripped off in Fani fury. As many as 442 women handloom weavers from 90 households of the village involved in the project still await compensation from the department to restart the work in full swing.

Secretary of Parbati Handloom Cooperative Society Ltd, running under the project, Manas Prusty said women weaving communities produce tussar and cotton sarees, lungis, bed sheet, shawls, dress materials, hand napkins and dupattas at the centre. After Fani, production has been hit. Though Textile and Revenue departments had conducted survey for assessment of loss, no steps have been taken to provide compensation.

Women weavers have urged the Government to streamline steps to market their produce and provide financial support to procure raw materials and weaving machines. They also stressed on online marketing to increase the sales.DRDA Project Director Brajagopal Acharaya said a team, led by executive engineer and block officials, will assess the damage soon and submit its report to the department, he added.