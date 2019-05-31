Rs 3 lakh robbed from car in broad daylight  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were duped of `3 lakh by an unidentified miscreant in broad daylight at Rajamahal square here on Thursday. The miscreant tricked K Santosh Kumar and his driver Saswat Lenka, the victims, into believing that there was a leakage in their car. When the duo got out of the vehicle, he decamped with a bag containing `3 lakh kept in the car. The incident took place at around 12 noon.

Santosh and his friend Damodar Mohapatra of Muniguda in Rayagada district had come to the City in the former’s four-wheeler on Wednesday to buy a second hand car. However, Damodar later changed his mind and decided not to buy the car. They then spent the night at a lodge here.

Before returning back to Rayagada, Damodar, who runs a drug store in Muniguda, wanted to buy some medicines and accordingly, asked Santosh and Saswat to stop the car at Rajmahal square. When Damodar went inside a medicine store, an unknown miscreant approached Santosh and Saswat, who were waiting in the car, and told them that oil was leaking from their vehicle. The duo panicked and disembarked from the vehicle to inspect whether the car had developed any mechanical glitch.

After confirming that there was no problem in the vehicle, the duo went back inside the car but to their surprise, they found that Damodar’s bag, which contained a cash of `3 lakh, was missing.

“I had brought the money to buy a second hand car. Before leaving for Muniguda, I wanted to buy medicines from Rajmahal square. However, a miscreant tricked my friend and his driver by spilling some oil near the car and claiming that there was a leakage in the vehicle,” said Damodar.Capital IIC Girija Shankar Chakrabarty said basing on the complaint filed by Damodar, a case has been registered. Investigation is on to identify the miscreant involved in the crime, he added.