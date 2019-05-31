Home States Odisha

Second stint reward for performer Dharmendra

While the success in panchayat elections in 2017 was the stepping stone, Pradhan steered the BJP to a position where it could take the regional outfit head on.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A high-performing Union Minister and his relentless endeavour to drive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to its best presence in Lok Sabha from Odisha has been duly rewarded as Dharmendra Pradhan is back in the Narendra Modi Government’s second Cabinet.His inclusion was a foregone conclusion after BJP notched up eight Lok Sabha seats and a huge jump in vote share setting the party for future. In the first term, he was the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas before being assigned with the additional charge of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry.

In 2014, when PM Modi entrusted him with the responsibility of ushering in key reforms in the Petroleum Ministry, implementation of the flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was crucial. Pradhan showed deft leadership in making the programme a huge success - both socio-economically as well as politically.

When the BJP set its sight on eastern Indian States such as Odisha and West Bengal for 2019 General Elections, the Anthropology Master’s degree holder was made the face of the party in the State. It was his tireless efforts to strengthen and rejuvenate organisational base that made the saffron outfit a prime challenger to the BJD. 

While the success in panchayat elections in 2017 was the stepping stone, Pradhan steered the BJP to a position where it could take the regional outfit head on. The result was for all to see - a jump to eight seats from just one in 2014 and a 38.37 per cent vote share.Before that he had left his leadership marks in the Petroleum Ministry. Under Ujjwala scheme, a whopping six crore gas connections were distributed among the poor that not only gave women a greater sense of socio-economic empowerment but also deliverance from domestic pollution cycle. 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had lauded PMUY as world’s largest poverty alleviation programme under which LPG coverage jumped from 50 per cent in 2014 to 90 per cent. Pradhan’s role in pushing the programme under which over 23 crore refills were registered was crucial. Ujjawala also proved a game-changer for the BJP in winning women constituents in many States in the subsequent elections.

At Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, another Ministry close to PM Modi’s heart, Pradhan showed the same energy in initiating several measures to transform the skill development sector and create a vibrant ecosystem for youth employability and entrepreneurship.Pradhan, who started his political career from ABVP and rose through the ranks, played a key role in ensuring victories for the party in elections in several States including Bihar, Chhattishgarh and Karnataka.

