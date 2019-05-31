Home States Odisha

Simulia gets Cabinet berth after 20 years

After a gap of 20 years, an MLA from Simulia constituency has been given Cabinet berth giving a hope of development for people of two blocks, Khaira and Simulia.

Published: 31st May 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:54 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE: After a gap of 20 years, an MLA from Simulia constituency has been given Cabinet berth giving a hope of development for people of two blocks, Khaira and Simulia.Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, who won from Simulia seat, was given Tourism and Odia Language, Literature and Culture departments. Son of four-time Simulia MLA late Parsuram Panigrahi, Jyoti Prakash was elected from the seat under Bhadrak Parliamentary Constituency for the second consecutive time.

In the 21-member Council of Ministers, there are 10 new faces, including Jyoti Prakash, who won the seat by securing 90,083 votes defeating his nearest rival BJP candidate Padmalochan Panda. In April this year, Panda had resigned from Congress citing ‘no future’ in the party. Panda was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) thrice on Congress ticket from Simulia. He was the Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and Panchayatiraj departments from February 22, 1999 to March 5, 2000 during Congress regime.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of the constituency and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for reposing faith in him, a jubilant Jyoti Prakash said, “I will make all efforts for all-round development of the constituency and the State. Now focus will be on restoration of tourism spots which were affected by the cyclonic storm Fani. This apart, dilapidated tourism sites will be given a new lease of life with setting up of adequate facilities for the visitors.”Restoration of power supply to the tourist spots is going on in full swing, he added.

