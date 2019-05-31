Sundargarh records 1st sunstroke death  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The intense heatwave conditions in Sundargarh district has claimed one life on Thursday. While two more deaths have been reported, the district administration is yet to confirm them as sunstroke casualties.District Emergency Officer of Sundargarh, Dibakar Chaudhary said the district has so far recorded one confirmed death due to sunstroke from Bonai block. The male victim belonged to Sambalpur district and was visiting Bonai when he suffered heatstroke and succumbed. As per guidelines, family of the deceased will get an ex gratia of `50,000, Chaudhary said.

Another sunstroke death was reported from Sankara area in Sundargarh town on Monday after an elderly daily labourer of West Bengal died. The joint verification report and postmortem report of the worker are awaited to confirm that the death was due to sunstroke.

Former BJP Councillor of Sundargarh Municipality, HS Sarangi said the worker of West Bengal was engaged in construction work of the medical college and hospital of NTPC when he collapsed on Monday and died at the spot. He requested the district administration to make a proper inquiry and ensure ex gratia to the victim’s family.

On the other hand, locals alleged an elderly woman Sumari Routia, working as domestic help, died of heat stroke at Bisra block on Tuesday. As per the Environment Engineering Department of the Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela city on Thursday recorded maximum temperature at 44.1 degree Celsius (C) with atmospheric humidity at 68 per cent. The Sundargarh district headquarters town, about 100 km from Rourkela, on Thursday also saw mercury hovering around 43 degree C.

