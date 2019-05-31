Home States Odisha

Sundargarh records 1st sunstroke death  

Another sunstroke death was reported from Sankara area in Sundargarh town on Monday after an elderly daily labourer of West Bengal died.

Published: 31st May 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The intense heatwave conditions in Sundargarh district has claimed one life on Thursday. While two more deaths have been reported, the district administration is yet to confirm them as sunstroke casualties.District Emergency Officer of Sundargarh, Dibakar Chaudhary said the district has so far recorded one confirmed death due to sunstroke from Bonai block. The male victim belonged to Sambalpur district and was visiting Bonai when he suffered heatstroke and succumbed. As per guidelines, family of the deceased will get an ex gratia of `50,000, Chaudhary said. 

Locals alleged an elderly
woman Sumari Routia, working
as domestichelp, died of
heat stroke at
Bisra block on Tuesday

Another sunstroke death was reported from Sankara area in Sundargarh town on Monday after an elderly daily labourer of West Bengal died. The joint verification report and postmortem report of the worker are awaited to confirm that the death was due to sunstroke. 

Former BJP Councillor of Sundargarh Municipality, HS Sarangi said the worker of West Bengal was engaged in  construction work of the medical college and hospital of NTPC when he collapsed on Monday and died at the spot. He  requested the district administration to make a proper inquiry and ensure ex gratia to the victim’s family.  

On the other hand, locals alleged an elderly woman Sumari Routia, working as domestic help, died of heat stroke at Bisra block on Tuesday. As per the Environment Engineering Department of the Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela city on Thursday  recorded maximum temperature at 44.1 degree Celsius (C) with atmospheric humidity at 68 per cent. The Sundargarh district headquarters town, about 100 km from Rourkela, on Thursday also saw mercury hovering around 43 degree C. 

UNCONFIRMED CASESAnother sunstroke death was reported from Sankara area in Sundargarh town on Monday after an elderly daily labourer of West Bengal died. The joint verification report and postmortem report of the worker are awaited to confirm that the death was due to sunstroke 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp