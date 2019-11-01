Home States Odisha

Aparajita calls 5T old idea, seeks more power for babus

BJD leader and former IPS officer Arup Patnaik hails the initiative as one of its kind

Published: 01st November 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday slammed the BJD Government over its 5T initiative saying nothing is going to improve as this programme is undermining the efficiency of Ministers and Secretaries of all departments.

Coming down heavily on the ruling party, the former bureaucrat said, “There is nothing new in the 5T concept. It was an old idea as I was taught about it during my IAS training at Mussoorie.”

“Why this 5T after 20 years of rule. Will the Government admit that its governance in the past two decades was devoid of 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation)?,” she wondered.

Launching a scheme to supervise other schemes of the Government will not only undermine the efficiency of the departments but questioning the integrity and proficiency of the Secretaries and Ministers.Sarangi who quit the civil service to enter politics said creation of a separate 5T department and entrusting the responsibility to an officer will have a demoralising effect on the administration.

“A parallel power centre has been created to give all credit to a single officer. I am sure that the 5T scheme will not last for long,” she remarked.

The people will be benefited if the existing system is strengthened and the officers made accountable, she said.

BJD leader and former IPS officer Arup Patnaik who unsuccessfully contested against Sarangi was quick to hit back saying the 5T model was one of its kind and the Government launched it for the welfare of people.

“As far as I know about IPS/IAS training, we were taught only parade and not about 5T or handling people and situation. She can scrap 5T model when she becomes Chief Minister but right now every minister, MLA and MP is a servant,” Patnaik retorted.

